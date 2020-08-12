Advertisement

UPDATE: Sun Prairie Police arrest, charge suspect in armed robbery. high speed pursuit incident

Jalen EA Hayes of Fitchburg was arrested for armed robbery, second degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping
Jalen EA Hayes
Jalen EA Hayes(Sun Prairie Police Department)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police arrested and charged a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery that sparked a 100 mph car chase.

The 20-year-old was one of four males with handguns who robbed several victims of items including $1,500 in cash and a Play Station 4 video gaming system at 1310 Park Circle around 12:30 a.m. One of the victims told investigators the suspects left in a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes.

Another officer who was en route to the scene spotted a car matching that description in a Kwik Trip parking lot off Main Street. There were still people in the sedan at the time and the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, Sun Prairie police stated. The Charger raced off, however two of its tires were shredded when it ran over spike strips an officer deployed near the W. Main Street and U.S. 51 intersection.

The suspects turned onto the highway where the two tires peeled off. They began pulling away from Sun Prairie officers, the department noted, reaching speeds of 100-110 mph as they entered Madison along E. Washington Ave. Officers eventually found the Charger abandoned near Lein Road and a K-9 unit as well as other departments to conduct a search, but no suspects were located at the time.

A stolen handgun was recovered from the car.

Sun Prairie police stated its investigation is “very active,” and that more charges could be forthcoming against Hayes and the other suspects involved as they are identified.

