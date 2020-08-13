Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: moments ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man stuck on railroad track

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lodi police officer Erica Urrea just happened to see a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on some train tracks. She was able to pull him out of his chair just in the nick of time.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.