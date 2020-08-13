Advertisement

Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

Jacob Cayer testifies at his murder trial.
Jacob Cayer testifies at his murder trial.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.

A jury in Brown County found 30-year-old Jacob Cayer guilty Wednesday evening of fatally beating Heesun “Sunny” Teague and stabbing her adult daughter, Sabrina Teague, in June 2016.

He was also found guilty of attempted first-degree homicide for attacking Sabrina Teague’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. The trial has been delayed several times to determine Cayer’s competency.

The sanity phase begins Thursday. Cayer has opted not to attend the second phase. 

