Elmbrook Schools parent raises religious objection to masks in schools

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Elmbrook (Wis.) School District school board members debated whether students should return to the classroom this fall and, if they do, whether or not they need to wear masks.

Reactions to the decision to require students to wear masks were mixed, one parent putting her objection in religious terms.

“Six-foot distance and wearing masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshipers. My kids are Christian they are not subject to wearing masks,” Heidi Anderson stated, according to TMJ4, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

Anderson wasn’t the only one expressing concerns Wednesday night. Danny Thomas worried returning full-time too soon could lead to closing schools again.

The school board ended up narrowly embracing a five-day per week in-class schedule with a soft start to get everybody acclimated to new safety protocols, which include masks, TMJ4 reported.

However, school board president Scott Wheeler told the Milwaukee station it wasn’t an easy call, and that 4-3 decisions are rare for the Board.

TMJ4 noted that parents will still be able to choose to have their children learn virtually instead, however they will need to make that decision by the end of the week.

