Epic backtrack: Workers won’t have to return to campus until at least 2021

"We look forward to a time when everyone can be together again in person."
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Epic Systems’ plan to start bringing workers back to its Verona campus next month just got put on hold for at least the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company announced that employees who are currently working from home may continue to do so.

The software maker stirred controversy over the past week after its plans to require its 9,000-plus employees to return to its sprawling campus as soon as September 21 were revealed.

Epic workers decried the order, saying company CEO Judy Faulkner was ignoring public health advice. County officials. The move prompted one Dane Co. supervisor to request Public Health Madison Dane County for information about the plan. Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi also appeared to be alluding to Epic earlier this week when he urged local businesses in general to maintain their stay-at-home practices.

“This novel disease is challenging. Infectious disease experts told us that many companies, like ours, have had to adjust to changing information and developments about the virus and revise their plans multiple times,” a company statement read.

Noting that company officials still believe working together in-person is essential, Epic stated it will pause its plans until at least the New Year. However, it added, workers who do wish to come back “are welcome to return to campus.”

“We appreciate constructive feedback from our staff. We look forward to a time when everyone can be together again in person,” Epic’s statement continued.

