Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

The president is slated to appear at a rally in Oshkosh on Monday.
(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

The president is slated to appear at a rally in Oshkosh on Monday. His visit will coincide with the beginning the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Evers issued a statewide mask mandate in July to combat rising coronavirus infections.

He told reporters during a teleconference on Thursday that he expects Trump and his entourage to wear masks when they’re inside buildings and stay 6 feet apart.

