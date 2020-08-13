FBI says ’Operation Legend’ deployment in Milwaukee leads to seizure of $163K in drug money

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Operation Legend in Milwaukee has seized nearly $163,000 of suspected drug money, FBI Milwaukee announced Wednesday.

Over 100 federal agents have been sent to a handful of Midwest cities, including Milwaukee, in what the White House and the Department of Homeland Security say is an attempt to curtail rising crime and violence in the country.

The Justice Department said in July that 25 federal agents were dispatched to Milwaukee, to help local law enforcement fight crime.

The FBI's Milwaukee office now says that effort has paid off. The bureau explains that the FBI Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Gang Task Force seized $163,000 in suspect drug money during a search warrant.

The bureau says the warrant was carried out at a building in the 4700 block of West Wells Street, on the city's far west side.

“A violent gang instantly found themselves with insufficient funds,” according to the office.

