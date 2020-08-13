Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show to be held this September

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will need to buy their tickets for $10 per car online at Breesestevensfield.com. One dollar from each ticket will go to YWCA of Madison.

According to a news release: ”The event has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and all vehicles in attendance will be physically distanced during the event. Guests will only be allowed to exit their vehicle to use the bathroom during the event. Attendees can use convertibles with their tops down or sit in the back of pickup trucks during the event. No lawn chairs or other devices may be used to create seating areas outside of the vehicles in attendance. There will be no food or beverage available at the event and carry ins are not allowed. The show is being produced to provide the best view of the show to the vehicles parked in the lot during the event.”

