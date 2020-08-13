Advertisement

Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show to be held this September

Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show
Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show(BIG TOP EVENTS)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will need to buy their tickets for $10 per car online at Breesestevensfield.com. One dollar from each ticket will go to YWCA of Madison.

According to a news release: ”The event has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and all vehicles in attendance will be physically distanced during the event. Guests will only be allowed to exit their vehicle to use the bathroom during the event. Attendees can use convertibles with their tops down or sit in the back of pickup trucks during the event. No lawn chairs or other devices may be used to create seating areas outside of the vehicles in attendance. There will be no food or beverage available at the event and carry ins are not allowed. The show is being produced to provide the best view of the show to the vehicles parked in the lot during the event.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

School districts navigate reopening without school nurse

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Family says 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison will be taken off life support

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

President Trump says he is speaking at Oshkosh rally on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
During a recorded phone call posted to his Facebook page, Trump said he will arrive in the Badger State, just as the Democrats kick off their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee.

Latest News

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
The struggle of a "Zoom" education is very real for a lot of families. For Stephanie Wissen and Scott Keffer, finishing the school year virtually was difficult for their two daughters - 4K and first grade.

Crime

Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man was sentenced to four years behind bars for dealing crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs in the Madison area.

News

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Janesville boy found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Zeb has been found safe, according to the Rock County 911 Communications Center.

State

State of Wisconsin approves $65 million in projects across state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About $65 million in projects have been approved by the Wisconsin Building Commission Wednesday.

Crime

FBI says ’Operation Legend’ deployment in Milwaukee leads to seizure of $163K in drug money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Operation Legend in Milwaukee has seized nearly $163,000 of suspected drug money, FBI Milwaukee announced Wednesday.

News

MSCR fits kids with free bike helmets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
MSCR is giving away free bike helmets for children ages 8 to 14.