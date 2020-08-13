Gunshots reported near Warner Park early Thursdsay
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple shots rang out near Madison apartment complex early Thursday, witnesses told the Madison Police Dept.
According to MPD’s incident report, the witnesses told investigators they heard three shots around 2 a.m. near the 2400 block of Brentwood Parkway. Several of them also said they saw a group of young men running from an apartment building.
The men reportedly got into two vehicles and left the scene at a high rate of speed.
Officers did not find any property damage nor were any injuries reported.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.