“Heartbreaking” MMSD superintendent asks community to keep Anisa Scott’s family in their thoughts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District called the shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott “heartbreaking for our entire community.”

In a statement Thursday morning, Carlton Jenkins urged everyone to keep in their thoughts Anisa’s family and the Sun Prairie school community. He also asserted that, whenever a child is lost because of gun violence, a community needs “to reflect on how we should value human life.”

“Our children are depending on us, and we must do better as a community to work towards change. Our community must recommit to the fight for human decency,” he continued.

Jenkins went on to say his district is working with community leaders and elected officials to address the violence gripping the area and affecting MMSD students.

Anisa Scott was shot Tuesday while riding in a vehicle on Madison’s East Side. That night, her great-grandmother told NBC15 on Tuesday that Anisa had pulled through her surgery and had been placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Wednesday, the family stated they decided to remove her from life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

