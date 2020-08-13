Inmate escapes from Madison’s Ferris Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Ferris Center on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rickey C. Fedrick fled from the facility, on Rimrock Road, around 8:15 a.m. The 30-year-old Fedrick is serving back-to-back sentences for battery.

Authorities did not say how he managed to escape. The Ferris Center is a minimum-security facility that houses Dane Co. jail inmates with Huber privileges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

