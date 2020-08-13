Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Lucas A. Jacobson was arrested Thursday. He is accused of delivering a controlled substance to someone in the 300 block of S. Washington in May, which led to the man’s death.

Police did not release that individual’s name or any other circumstances surrounding his death.

Jacobson is already being held in the Rock Co. Jail, where he was booked on a probation hold. In addition to the probation hold, he is also facing a slew of other open charges, including seven counts of forgery and three counts of theft, the police department noted.

