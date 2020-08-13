Advertisement

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Lucas Jacobson was arrested on a single count of 1st-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Lucas Jacobson was arrested on a single count of 1st-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, August 13, 2020.(Janesville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Lucas A. Jacobson was arrested Thursday. He is accused of delivering a controlled substance to someone in the 300 block of S. Washington in May, which led to the man’s death.

Police did not release that individual’s name or any other circumstances surrounding his death.

Jacobson is already being held in the Rock Co. Jail, where he was booked on a probation hold. In addition to the probation hold, he is also facing a slew of other open charges, including seven counts of forgery and three counts of theft, the police department noted.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD recovers stolen Accord, other items related to rash of burglaries

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. recovered one of the six cars stolen during five break-ins that all happened in the same night.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Latest News

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Local

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall.

News

All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez gave the world a big high five on Thursday, August 13, with the birth the first set of quintuplets in the West Texas region.

Local

Epic backtrack: Workers won’t have to return to campus until at least 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Epic Systems’ plan to start bringing workers back to its Verona campus next month just got put on hold for at least the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company announced that employees who are currently working from home may continue to do so.

State

3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana State Police say Frank David Sensabaugh, Eric Ajala, and Tory Lowe were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.

State

Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.