Janesville police investigating man who recorded female juveniles on cell phone

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department reports an ongoing investigation of a suspicious incident Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Mayfair Drive.

During the incident a male driver was seen recording two female juveniles using his cell phone. The suspect is described as being white and having blue eyes and dark hair.

The suspect continued to record the juveniles by having his cellphone up against the vehicle window as they rode their bikes around the area before the two girls went home and told an adult.

The juveniles said this was the same individual who was at Zonta Park (1811 Mayfair Dr) about a week ago standing alone watching them play in the park.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black SUV with stripes on it.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or similar incidents is encouraged to contact JPD.

