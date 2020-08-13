Kids App Pick of the Week: Heads Up! Kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Parents are always looking for new activities for kids, and Madison Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library has chosen an app this week called, “Heads Up! Kids.”

She says its just like they physical game, but the pictures are on your phone.

Christner says it’s great for kids because it helps build connections between people instead of putting up walls between them.

To see Christner’s entire list of app picks for kids, click here.

