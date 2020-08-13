Advertisement

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Thursday night on NBC15 News at 10, Amy Pflugshaupt explores what school will look like for the thousands of kindergarteners starting their education virtually and the tough decisions families are having to make: send their child to kindergarten or to hold them back a year
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The struggle of a "Zoom" education is very real for a lot of families. For Stephanie Wissen and Scott Keffer, finishing the school year virtually was difficult for their two daughters - 4K and first grade.

"We went through first grade last year with our other daughter and there were times we walked into the room and she was playing with a doll while listening to a teacher," said Keffer.

This type of learning from a screen is a reality for most of the state's 850,000 students who will return to school this fall online. That includes those students just starting their educational journey in kindergarten.

She will share the story of how one local family made the decision to redshirt their kindergartener this fall.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

