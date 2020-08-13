Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to four years behind bars for dealing crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs in the Madison area.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson gave 32-year-old Carlos Wilson 48 months in federal prison. Wilson is set to spend an additional 18 months concurrently.

Wilson pleaded guilty for distributing crack cocaine and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Federal investigators say Wilson sold crack cocaine to an undercover police officer, and sold heroin and cocaine in two other drug deals.

Wilson was eventually arrested in November 2019 after he was caught with 74 wrapped baggies containing Fentanyl.

Dane County Narcotics Task Force led the investigation against Wilson, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Przybylinski Finn handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.