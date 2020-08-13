Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to MPD’s incident report, the woman, whose name was not released, suffered a “serious stab wound” to the chest, but it is not considered life-threatening.

Officers found her shortly before 5 a.m. when they responded to reports of a disturbance in the 3600 block of Kipling Drive. MPD’s report indicated witnesses told investigators that they saw several women arguing in the middle of the road at the time of the incident.

The victim’s friends drove her to the hospital for treatment, police continued. While there, she reportedly told the staff she was trying to break up an argument when the stabbing occurred.

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect in the incident.

