Advertisement

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Stabbing
Stabbing(AP Images)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to MPD’s incident report, the woman, whose name was not released, suffered a “serious stab wound” to the chest, but it is not considered life-threatening.

Officers found her shortly before 5 a.m. when they responded to reports of a disturbance in the 3600 block of Kipling Drive. MPD’s report indicated witnesses told investigators that they saw several women arguing in the middle of the road at the time of the incident.

The victim’s friends drove her to the hospital for treatment, police continued. While there, she reportedly told the staff she was trying to break up an argument when the stabbing occurred.

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD confirms death of Anisa Scott

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Local

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall.

Local

Epic backtrack: Workers won’t have to return to campus until at least 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Epic Systems’ plan to start bringing workers back to its Verona campus next month just got put on hold for at least the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company announced that employees who are currently working from home may continue to do so.

State

3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana State Police say Frank David Sensabaugh, Eric Ajala, and Tory Lowe were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.

Latest News

State

Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.

Coronavirus

Elmbrook Schools parent raises religious objection to masks in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Elmbrook (Wis.) School District school board members debated whether students should return to the classroom this fall and, if they do, whether or not they need to wear masks.

Local

“Heartbreaking” MMSD superintendent asks community to keep Anisa Scott’s family in their thoughts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District called the shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott “heartbreaking for our entire community.”

Crime

Inmate escapes from Madison’s Ferris Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Ferris Center on Thursday morning.

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show to be held this September

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.