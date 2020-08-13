Madison’s mayor addresses recent violence, economic hardships and the pandemic in video address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a video address Thursday, covering everything from recent violence, the economic crisis, and the fight against coronavirus.

“My commitment to you is I will devote all my time and energy to search for real solutions. I will do my best to consider all viewpoints and make decision that I believe best serve Madison’s families,” she said.

Facing a $20 million dollar budget shortfall in 2021, Rhodes-Conway said they are making violence prevention and public health a top priority. She also urged anyone with input on what should be included in the budget to contact her office or alder.

Madison Moving Forward Together Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway addresses city on recent violence, the economic crisis, and the fight against coronavirus. Posted by NBC15 Madison on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The mayor also specifically addressed recent gun violence, and how she is working with the Madison Police Dept. on providing solutions.

“Gun violence is not confined to or rooted in any one neighborhood or community. It affects the entire city, fueled by dangerous and reckless acts by a few individuals intent on settling scores and willing to harm their neighbors or innocent bystanders in the process,” she said.

Click here to watch the full address.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.