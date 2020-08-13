MPD confirms death of Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The sixth-grader was badly injured Tuesday when someone started firing at the vehicle she was riding in. She was rushed into surgery that day and was then placed into a medically-induced coma. On Wednesday night, her family announced she would be taken off life-support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

In its update, the department stated the “men and women of the MPD would like to offer her family and friends heartfelt condolences, and to let them know that our Violent Crime Unit detectives, and other MPD personnel, are working very hard to find those responsible for this senseless murder.”

Investigators believe the vehicle Anisa was riding in had been targeted by the shooter, noting, however, that she was not the intended target. They said the shooter had been aiming for the driver. MPD did not release that individual’s name, except for noting that he was someone Anisa knew, but was not related to.

Anisa would have been entering the 6th grade at Prairie View Middle School this fall after attending Horizon Elementary School. The district said Thursday that it will be offering support to students and families affected by her death.

Since she was shot, community leaders have come together to decry the violence plaguing the city recently. Anisa’s death is the tenth homicide in the city this year.

