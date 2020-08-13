MPD: Madison woman found with shopping cart full of stolen clothes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old Madison woman was allegedly pushing a shopping cart stuffed with stolen clothes when officers caught up with her near East Towne Mall, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicates the women’s clothing items weren’t in bags and many of them were still on their hangers.

Officers took the woman, Kishuna McBlackwell, into custody and she was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of felony retail theft and bail jumping.

According to police, the stolen goods were taken from a nearby JCPenney. A store manager told investigators the items were worth approximately $4,000.

