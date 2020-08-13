Advertisement

MPD: Madison woman found with shopping cart full of stolen clothes

The women’s clothing items weren’t in bags and many of them were still on their hangers, police said.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old Madison woman was allegedly pushing a shopping cart stuffed with stolen clothes when officers caught up with her near East Towne Mall, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicates the women’s clothing items weren’t in bags and many of them were still on their hangers.

Officers took the woman, Kishuna McBlackwell, into custody and she was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of felony retail theft and bail jumping.

According to police, the stolen goods were taken from a nearby JCPenney. A store manager told investigators the items were worth approximately $4,000.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Politics

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

News

YMCA launches child care program for virtual learners

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The YMCA of Dane County partnered with Epic and local school districts to launch a child care program for virtual learners beginning Sept. 8. According to a Thursday news release, the Collaborative Learning Program will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 pm at several locations across Dane County.

Latest News

Crime

MPD recovers stolen Accord, other items related to rash of burglaries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. recovered one of the six cars stolen during five break-ins that all happened in the same night.

Local

Kids App Pick of the Week: Heads Up! Kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leigh Mills
Parents are always looking for new activities for kids, and Madison Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library has chosen an app this week called, “Heads Up! Kids.”

Crime

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.