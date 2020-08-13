MPD recovers stolen Accord, other items related to rash of burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. recovered one of the six cars stolen during five break-ins that all happened in the same night.

A 2016 Honda Accord was found shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday abandoned and running in the grass near an Aberg Ave. bank, MPD reported in an update. It appeared to have been in a crash and one of its tires was shredded, it added.

In the sedan, investigators say they discovered keys to several other vehicles, items linked to other burglaries, new shoes, and a marijuana shake.

About an hour before officers located the car, it was seen driving with its headlights out on Glacier Drive. According to MPD, several teens were reportedly seen running through yards in the area. Officers arriving on scene saw the Accord speeding and cutting through yards, but did not chase it because of safety concerns.

One person in the neighborhood reported having their wallet stolen.

The Accord, along with a 2003 Hyundai Elantra and several other items, were reported stolen from a home on Merrick Court on Saturday. That incident was just one of several to which Madison police officers responded that morning.

In all, burglars broke into five Madison homes on the same night. Investigators gave no indication if the crimes were related.

