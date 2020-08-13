Advertisement

MPD recovers stolen Accord, other items related to rash of burglaries

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. recovered one of the six cars stolen during five break-ins that all happened in the same night.

A 2016 Honda Accord was found shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday abandoned and running in the grass near an Aberg Ave. bank, MPD reported in an update. It appeared to have been in a crash and one of its tires was shredded, it added.

In the sedan, investigators say they discovered keys to several other vehicles, items linked to other burglaries, new shoes, and a marijuana shake.

About an hour before officers located the car, it was seen driving with its headlights out on Glacier Drive. According to MPD, several teens were reportedly seen running through yards in the area. Officers arriving on scene saw the Accord speeding and cutting through yards, but did not chase it because of safety concerns.

One person in the neighborhood reported having their wallet stolen.

The Accord, along with a 2003 Hyundai Elantra and several other items, were reported stolen from a home on Merrick Court on Saturday. That incident was just one of several to which Madison police officers responded that morning.

In all, burglars broke into five Madison homes on the same night. Investigators gave no indication if the crimes were related.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Politics

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

News

YMCA launches child care program for virtual learners

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The YMCA of Dane County partnered with Epic and local school districts to launch a child care program for virtual learners beginning Sept. 8. According to a Thursday news release, the Collaborative Learning Program will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 pm at several locations across Dane County.

Local

MPD: Madison woman found with shopping cart full of stolen clothes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The women’s clothing items weren’t in bags and many of them were still on their hangers, police said.

Latest News

Crime

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Local

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall.