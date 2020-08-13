MPD: Rollover crash following attempted traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say shortly after they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation, they were called to a scene where the vehicle rolled over and crashed.

According to a MPD incident report, officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a speed violation at Packers and Commercial. As soon as they turned on their lights, the vehicle sped away. No pursuit was initiated.

Shortly after, police say they received a call that a vehicle had rolled over and crashed at the intersection of East Johnson Street and Sixth Street. As they arrived on scene, police realized it was the same vehicle they had attempted to stop.

MPD reports the vehicle struck a car in the process. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital as a precaution, as they suffered an arm injury. Additionally, police say a 2-year-old child was present in the vehicle but appeared uninjured and healthy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

