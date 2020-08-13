MPD searching for burglars who escaped on bicycles with stolen wallet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crimes Unit released images Wednesday of a May 19 residential burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Milky Way.

Police say the intruders found a garage door opener inside an unlocked SUV and used it to enter the garage and home, stealing a wallet.

A family member heard noises during the break-in and went to check it out. He saw an intruder in the home and chased him out.

Police say two young men were spotted getting on bikes and hurridly riding away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

