Advertisement

MSCR fits kids with free bike helmets

The event is Aug. 12-13 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
(KWQC)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MSCR is giving away free bike helmets for children ages 8 to 14.

The event takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd, or while supplies last.

Children are to attend the event with an adult or friend of 16 years or older, to assist with the helmet fitting.

The helmets are donated by Pacific Cycle.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The struggle of a "Zoom" education is very real for a lot of families. For Stephanie Wissen and Scott Keffer, finishing the school year virtually was difficult for their two daughters - 4K and first grade.

Crime

Madison man gets 4 years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man was sentenced to four years behind bars for dealing crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs in the Madison area.

News

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Janesville boy found safe

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Zeb has been found safe, according to the Rock County 911 Communications Center.

State

State of Wisconsin approves $65 million in projects across state

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
About $65 million in projects have been approved by the Wisconsin Building Commission Wednesday.

Crime

FBI says ’Operation Legend’ deployment in Milwaukee leads to seizure of $163K in drug money

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Operation Legend in Milwaukee has seized nearly $163,000 of suspected drug money, FBI Milwaukee announced Wednesday.

Latest News

News

MPD searching for burglars who escaped on bicycles with stolen wallet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crimes Unit released images Wednesday of a May 19 residential burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Milky Way

News

Family says 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison will be taken off life support

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Janesville police investigating man who recorded female juveniles on cell phone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Janesville Police Department reports an ongoing investigation of a suspicious incident Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Mayfair Drive.

News

New Milwaukee chief launches police community effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s new acting police chief has launched an effort to help rebuild trust with the community.

Local

Family says 11 yo girl shot in head in Madison will be taken off life support

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Brittney Ermon
Family and friends of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was shot in the head while in a car on Madison’s east side Tuesday, will be taken off life support on Thursday, at 11:11 a.m.