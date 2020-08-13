MSCR fits kids with free bike helmets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MSCR is giving away free bike helmets for children ages 8 to 14.

The event takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at MSCR East, 4620 Cottage Grove Rd, or while supplies last.

Children are to attend the event with an adult or friend of 16 years or older, to assist with the helmet fitting.

The helmets are donated by Pacific Cycle.

