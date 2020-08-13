Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

According to the Dept. of Health Services latest daily tracker, the state recorded 943 new, confirmed cases Thursday. That number brought the seven-day rolling average for Wisconsin to 775 cases per day over the past week. It’s also the first time since Saturday that the number of new cases exceeded the rolling average.

The total number of tests performed rebounded as well Thursday. The 12,415 total tests performed was the second highest total of the week and only the second time in that span that more than 10,000 tests were tallied in a day.

Those totals meant the percentage of total tests that came back positive to 7.6 percent and brought the 14-day percent positive average to 6.9 percent.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, DHS confirmed, pushing the total number of deaths from complications related to coronavirus to 1,018, which is about 1.6 percent of the total number of total cases.

Of the 63,206 people who have contracted the virus, nearly 9,000 cases remain active, while 53,239 of them have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

Crime

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Latest News

Local

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall.

News

All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Heather and Priscilla Rodriguez gave the world a big high five on Thursday, August 13, with the birth the first set of quintuplets in the West Texas region.

Local

Epic backtrack: Workers won’t have to return to campus until at least 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Epic Systems’ plan to start bringing workers back to its Verona campus next month just got put on hold for at least the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company announced that employees who are currently working from home may continue to do so.

State

3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana State Police say Frank David Sensabaugh, Eric Ajala, and Tory Lowe were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.

State

Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.

Coronavirus

Elmbrook Schools parent raises religious objection to masks in schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Elmbrook (Wis.) School District school board members debated whether students should return to the classroom this fall and, if they do, whether or not they need to wear masks.