New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

According to the Dept. of Health Services latest daily tracker, the state recorded 943 new, confirmed cases Thursday. That number brought the seven-day rolling average for Wisconsin to 775 cases per day over the past week. It’s also the first time since Saturday that the number of new cases exceeded the rolling average.

The total number of tests performed rebounded as well Thursday. The 12,415 total tests performed was the second highest total of the week and only the second time in that span that more than 10,000 tests were tallied in a day.

Those totals meant the percentage of total tests that came back positive to 7.6 percent and brought the 14-day percent positive average to 6.9 percent.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, DHS confirmed, pushing the total number of deaths from complications related to coronavirus to 1,018, which is about 1.6 percent of the total number of total cases.

Of the 63,206 people who have contracted the virus, nearly 9,000 cases remain active, while 53,239 of them have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.