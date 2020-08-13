President Trump says he is speaking at Oshkosh rally on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump says he is coming to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for a campaign rally next Monday.

During a live phone call to supporters on his Facebook page, Trump said he will arrive in the Badger State, just as Democrats kick off their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee.

While Trump did not say he will be in Oshkosh, Republican insiders confirmed to several news outlets that the Fox Valley city will be his destination on Aug. 17.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler responded to Trump’s visit to Oshkosh in a news release Wednesday.

“While Trump poses in Oshkosh, the nation will see Democrats speak at the COVID-safe virtual Milwaukee convention about Joe Biden’s uniting vision for America,” Wikler writes.

If the Oshkosh rally does happen, it comes on the heels as the Milwaukee-based Democratic National Committee (DNC) convention. The convention is slated to start Aug. 17 and is to rap up by Aug. 20.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden decided not to attend the DNC convention in-person.

Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to campaign in Wisconsin on Aug. 19, according to the New York Times.

Trump traveled to Marinette, Wis. in June, where he gave a speech at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.