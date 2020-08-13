School districts navigate reopening without school nurse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Within the state’s public school systems, there is roughly about one nurse per 1,900 students, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction school nurse consultant.

Many smaller districts, have no school nurse at all.

As administrators move to craft reopening plans and welcome students back to class, superintendent for Southwestern School District in Hazel Green, John Costello, said this presents some challenges.

With just over 550 total students, Costello said they do not have a school nurse on staff, but contract with Grant County to have one come in periodically to help.

“Sometimes it might be every two weeks, because they have a wide variety of schools they will attend,” Costello said.

Southwestern is not alone. During the 2018-2019 school year, just 260 out of the 421 public school districts in the state reported having a school nurse in some capacity, whether that be part-time or a full-time position, according to DPI.

Costello said they are used to operating without a school nurse. Those working in the front offices typically take on the role if a student is not feeling well. But with COVID-19, he said it adds an extra layer of responsibility for staff, especially with working with elementary-aged students.

“There’s quite a few little ones that will come up to the office and say I’m not feeling well, they will take their temperature, they might have them lay down for a little bit. Obviously with COVID that puts a lot of different restrictions, like isolation rooms, so we have identified those,” he said.

Costello said they are discussing the option of working with other smaller districts, such as nearby Benton School District, to share a school nurse.

Benton School District Administrator Todd Bastian said they also contract with Grant County to have a nurse come in for about four hours once a week. He said they have about 200 students total in the district.

“Under normal conditions, we’ve managed to make it work, and it’s sufficient. Under these conditions, we are definitely concerned not having a nurse here more often,” he said.

However, Bastian said they will get guidance from the county when it comes to safety measures and best practices.

Costello said safety will always be the number one priority.

“I think all kids across the state and country need to be back in schools, but our number one objective is to really keep them safe,” he said.

