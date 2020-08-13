State of Wisconsin approves $65 million in projects across state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - About $65 million in projects have been approved by the Wisconsin Building Commission Wednesday.

According to Gov. Evers’ Office, “From public safety improvements and building renovations to celebrating Wisconsin’s brewing heritage at Old World Wisconsin, I am glad the Building Commission approved these critical projects today in order to invest in needed repairs and upgrades across state properties.”

The approved projects include, according to a news release from the governor:

Construction of three Department of Natural Resources Fire Response Ranger Station replacement projects to aid in public safety at Cornell, Gresham, and Black River Falls;

Grant release for the State’s contribution to the new addition of the La Crosse Center;

Construction of the Old Brewery and Biergarten as the Brewing Experience building at Old World Wisconsin;

Construction of exterior envelope repairs at Mary Ann Cofrin Hall/Wood Hall at UW-Green Bay as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program;

Release of Building Trust Funds-Planning for preliminary design of the UW-Whitewater Winther Hall addition and renovation project, and design of the UW-Oshkosh Clow Hall renovation phase II project; and

Construction of 15 maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in 11 counties across the state for the Departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Natural Resources, State Fair Park, and the UW-System.

The Building Commission is chaired by Evers and includes the following members:

State Senator Janis Ringhand;

State Senator Jerry Petrowski;

State Senator Patrick Testin;

State Representative Jill Billings;

State Representative Rob Swearingen;

State Representative Mark Born; and

Citizen member Summer Strand.

