Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall. The 11-year-old, who was about to start the 6th grade, had previously attended Horizon Elementary School

“We offer Anisa’s family and friends our deepest condolences. This is a senseless tragedy that is affecting our community widely,” said School Board President Dr. Steve Schroeder.

In a letter to the families of both schools’ students sent on Tuesday night, school officials said her loss “will be felt widely” among students, staff, and their families, adding that the grief often manifests itself in unexpected places. They ask parent to be alert for any strong feelings their child may show.

For families who believe a child is having a particularly tough time, the district has set up a form for requesting help here.

The district pointed families to a pair of resources for helping children cope:

“We want to make sure that our students, families, and staff have the support they need at this time,” Schroeder continued. He that Student Services teams have a plan to support students and families, while the district’s Employee Achievement Program will help staff workers.

Anisa Scott was shot Tuesday while riding in a vehicle on Madison’s East Side. That night, her great-grandmother told NBC15 on Tuesday that Anisa had pulled through her surgery and had been placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Wednesday, the family stated they decided to remove her from life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

