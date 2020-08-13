Advertisement

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall. The 11-year-old, who was about to start the 6th grade, had previously attended Horizon Elementary School

“We offer Anisa’s family and friends our deepest condolences. This is a senseless tragedy that is affecting our community widely,” said School Board President Dr. Steve Schroeder.

In a letter to the families of both schools’ students sent on Tuesday night, school officials said her loss “will be felt widely” among students, staff, and their families, adding that the grief often manifests itself in unexpected places. They ask parent to be alert for any strong feelings their child may show.

For families who believe a child is having a particularly tough time, the district has set up a form for requesting help here.

The district pointed families to a pair of resources for helping children cope:

“We want to make sure that our students, families, and staff have the support they need at this time,” Schroeder continued. He that Student Services teams have a plan to support students and families, while the district’s Employee Achievement Program will help staff workers.

Anisa Scott was shot Tuesday while riding in a vehicle on Madison’s East Side. That night, her great-grandmother told NBC15 on Tuesday that Anisa had pulled through her surgery and had been placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Wednesday, the family stated they decided to remove her from life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD confirms death of Anisa Scott

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Local

Epic backtrack: Workers won’t have to return to campus until at least 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Epic Systems’ plan to start bringing workers back to its Verona campus next month just got put on hold for at least the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company announced that employees who are currently working from home may continue to do so.

State

3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana State Police say Frank David Sensabaugh, Eric Ajala, and Tory Lowe were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.

Latest News

State

Double homicide case in Brown County moves to sanity phase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial for a Green Bay area man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother is moving to the next phase in which jurors will determine if he should be held responsible due to mental illness.

Coronavirus

Elmbrook Schools parent raises religious objection to masks in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Elmbrook (Wis.) School District school board members debated whether students should return to the classroom this fall and, if they do, whether or not they need to wear masks.

Local

“Heartbreaking” MMSD superintendent asks community to keep Anisa Scott’s family in their thoughts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District called the shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott “heartbreaking for our entire community.”

Crime

Inmate escapes from Madison’s Ferris Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Ferris Center on Thursday morning.

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show to be held this September

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.