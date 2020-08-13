Teammates remember 11-year-old taken off life support

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Some people use the time 11:11 to make a wish, but Thursday, it was used for a moment of silent and a free throw for 11-year-old Anisa Scott as she was taken off life support.

The hour and minute signify Scott’s age and the day she was shot.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Scott was a passenger in a vehicle when a gunman opened fire. A bullet struck Scott in the head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors placed her into a coma until Scott’s family made the difficult decision to remove life support.

Scott’s fifth-grade youth basketball coach, Stacey Hastings, invited the team over to reminisce and be together during that moment of loss on Thursday. When the clock changed to 11:11, the team was readily lined up to take a shot for Scott.

“Not once did she ever leave a team mate out, and she was the center and the rock of the team,” Hastings said. “She was always there with a smile on her face, she was a really hard worker.”

The girls colored messages of love and ‘I miss you’ in chalk down the driveway and on posters as a farewell and send off to a better place.

“Whenever someone was down, she would make us feel better, whenever she was down, we’d make her feel better,” Jillian Kessler, Anisa’s teammate said.

Players and parents formed a prayer circle as another way to say ‘goodbye.’

“She was just an amazing basketball player and an amazing person,” Sarjo Sambou, Anisa’s teammate said. “She always brought us joy and happiness, even when we lost.”

And the next time they step on to the court, each player will carry a piece of Scott with them.

“We’re going to have her in our hearts and play our hardest,” Scott’s teammate Morgan Raimer said.

Hastings plans to deliver those signs to Scott’s family.

