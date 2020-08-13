UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Janesville boy found safe
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UPDATE: Zeb has been found safe, according to the Rock County 911 Communications Center.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen riding his bike in downtown Janesville.
Zebediah, or “Zeb,”was last seen around 8:00 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt and riding a pink bicycle, according to Rock County Dispatch.
If you have any information on Zebediah’s location, contact Janesville Police.
