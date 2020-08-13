Warm and sunny Friday expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The warm and dry stretch of weather will linger through the end of the work week as high pressure drifts off to the east. Highs Friday will be back into the middle and upper 80s, although heat index values won't be much higher with low humidity levels.

A warm front pushes through Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring the chance of a few showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms are possible anytime Saturday ahead of a cold front. That frontal boundary will move through late Saturday into Sunday with just a lingering shower possible Sunday.

Behind the front, much cooler air will filter in. Highs for much of next week will be into the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is another chance of rain by late Wednesday into Thursday.

