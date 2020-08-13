YMCA launches child care program for virtual learners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County partnered with Epic and local school districts to launch a child care program for virtual learners beginning Sept. 8.

According to a Thursday news release, the Collaborative Learning Program will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m at several locations across Dane County.

The full-day, multi-site program was created to help children and families meet the challenges of virtual learning. The YMCA says parents should not have to choose between working and keeping their children safe and academically engaged.

“Serving kids and families is at the core of our mission, and I’m thrilled that we can support our community with this new initiative.” YMCA of Dane County President and CEO Mark Westover said. “We expect this program to bridge gaps for families during a time of great need.”

The Collaborative Learning Program will feature state-licensed staff to help students through the virtual school day, daily health screenings, social distancing, healthy activities and food.

Available Collaborative Learning Program locations include:

● Madison East: East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road; Kennedy Elementary

School, 221 Meadowlark Drive

● Madison West: West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle; Epic, 5301 Tokay Boulevard

● Sun Prairie: Sun Prairie YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive; Horizon Elementary,

625 N Heatherstone

● Verona: Sugar Creek Elementary, 740 N Main Street

Online registration for the Collaborative Learning Program opens Thursday, Aug. 13 at ymcadane.org .

