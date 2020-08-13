Advertisement

YMCA launches child care program for virtual learners

The full-day, multi-site program was created to help children and families meet the challenges of virtual learning.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County partnered with Epic and local school districts to launch a child care program for virtual learners beginning Sept. 8.

According to a Thursday news release, the Collaborative Learning Program will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m at several locations across Dane County.

The full-day, multi-site program was created to help children and families meet the challenges of virtual learning. The YMCA says parents should not have to choose between working and keeping their children safe and academically engaged.

“Serving kids and families is at the core of our mission, and I’m thrilled that we can support our community with this new initiative.” YMCA of Dane County President and CEO Mark Westover said. “We expect this program to bridge gaps for families during a time of great need.”

The Collaborative Learning Program will feature state-licensed staff to help students through the virtual school day, daily health screenings, social distancing, healthy activities and food.

Available Collaborative Learning Program locations include:

● Madison East: East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road; Kennedy Elementary

School, 221 Meadowlark Drive

● Madison West: West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle; Epic, 5301 Tokay Boulevard

● Sun Prairie: Sun Prairie YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive; Horizon Elementary,

625 N Heatherstone

● Verona: Sugar Creek Elementary, 740 N Main Street

Online registration for the Collaborative Learning Program opens Thursday, Aug. 13 at ymcadane.org .

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Politics

Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

Politics

Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year.

Local

MPD: Madison woman found with shopping cart full of stolen clothes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The women’s clothing items weren’t in bags and many of them were still on their hangers, police said.

Latest News

Crime

MPD recovers stolen Accord, other items related to rash of burglaries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. recovered one of the six cars stolen during five break-ins that all happened in the same night.

Crime

Janesville man accused of reckless homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Janesville man has been arrested on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases back above 900 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After four straight days of below average reports of new coronavirus cases, the number of positive tests recorded spiked Thursday, reaching nearly 1,000 for the first time this week.

Crime

11-year-old Anisa Scott dies following Tuesday shooting, MPD confirms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. has confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Crime

Madison police investigating early morning stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Local

Sun Prairie students offered support after 11-year-old’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Area School District will offer support to students and staff following the death of Anisa Scott, who was set to start attending Prairie View Middle School this fall.