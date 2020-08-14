Advertisement

Bergstrom Cadillac of Madison struck by bullet overnight

Employees found a bullet had struck the building, damaging a window and some ductwork.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manager from Bergstrom Cadillac called police Friday morning after employees found a bullet had struck the building, damaging a window and some ductwork.

According to a MPD incident report, the bullet came through a window of the building, located at 1200 Applegate Rd.

Police say A 9mm slug was found on the floor. An investigating officer determined the round was likely fired from the nearby Fish Hatchery Road on-ramp to the West Beltline Highway.

