Car drives over plane wing after aircraft overshot runway

There are reports of minor injuries.
WIFR
WIFR
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car drove over a plane wing after the aircraft overshot the runway in Rockford on Friday.

A plane overshot a runway, through airport fencing, onto the roadway in front of the Cottonwood Airport at around 11:45 a.m. The plane then drove onto Auburn Road near Auburn High School when a vehicle drove over the plane wing while on the roadway.

Deputies saw a small plane and a vehicle traveling west on Auburn Road collided in front of the Cottonwood Airport, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were then called to the 5100 block of Auburn Road. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Rockford hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger inside the vehicle, the pilot and a passenger inside the plane were not hurt.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will assist the FAA with the investigation. Drivers should avoid Auburn Road, between Springfield Avenue and Pierpont Avenue as it will be closed for several hours, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

