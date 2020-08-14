Cold front brings weekend rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a beautiful few days, changes arrive heading into the weekend. An approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds tonight along with the possibility of some late shower and storm activity.

This line of storms will likely fizzle out by early Saturday morning. This line will fire up again by Saturday afternoon and evening as it moves to the east. The cold front should exit the area by early Sunday taking with it the rain chances.

Highs this weekend will be into the lower 80s with temperatures dropping into the 70s for highs much of next week. Outside of a sprinkle Monday, we should remain dry through the first half of the week. Small rain chances will sneak back in by the second half of the week as temperatures rebound to the 80s.

