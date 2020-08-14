Advertisement

Cold front brings weekend rain chances

Not a weekend washout
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a beautiful few days, changes arrive heading into the weekend. An approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds tonight along with the possibility of some late shower and storm activity.

This line of storms will likely fizzle out by early Saturday morning. This line will fire up again by Saturday afternoon and evening as it moves to the east. The cold front should exit the area by early Sunday taking with it the rain chances.

Highs this weekend will be into the lower 80s with temperatures dropping into the 70s for highs much of next week. Outside of a sprinkle Monday, we should remain dry through the first half of the week. Small rain chances will sneak back in by the second half of the week as temperatures rebound to the 80s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and sunny Friday expected

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Storm chances return as we head into the weekend.

Forecast

Beautiful second half of the week

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunshine and temperatures above normal through the end of the week.

Forecast

Clear skies tonight for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
More pleasant summer weather is ahead

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Severe weather threat winding down Monday evening

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Tuesday will be the pick day of the workweek

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Day: Severe storms moving through southern Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the late morning and continue into the afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert - More rain and storms possible tonight and Monday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Off and on rain and storm chances will be with us through Monday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Borderline dangerous heat and severe storms possible Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Strong storms capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rain are possible Sunday afternoon - Sunday night

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Borderline dangerous heat and severe storms possible Sunday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon/evening

Forecast

Heat, humidity and storms return this weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Heat indices will be near or above 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday

Forecast

First Alert: Summer heat and humidity return this weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Oppressive humidity levels this weekend