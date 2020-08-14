Advertisement

Dane Co. employees will get Juneteenth as paid holiday

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for the county.

Up until now, county officials had recognized the June 19 holiday, but it was not a paid day off for Dane Co. employees.

The Dane Co. Controller estimates the added paid holiday will cost the county approximately $66,000 in additional overtime and holiday pay in 2021, i.e. the first year the holiday can be taken.

According to the county, Juneteenth marks the day on which the last African American slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and their status as free people.

