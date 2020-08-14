Eagle v. EGLE: Bald eagle attacks and destroys EGLE drone

ESCANABA, Mich. (WMTV) - In a battle between a bald eagle and an EGLE drone, the $950 machine didn’t stand a chance. The bird of prey apparently made short work of the drone when they squared off over the Upper Peninsula and the man-made flier was sesnt crashing into Lake Michigan.

The Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (or, EGLE) said the attack happened late last month near Escanaba, Michigan. The drone had just wrapped up a mapping survey when its pilot, Hunter King, hit the command for the drone to return to him.

En route, though, King said he saw the drone, now flying on autopilot, start twirling furiously, “like a bad rollercoaster ride.” By the time King looked up, the attack was over, the drone was gone, and the eagle was triumphantly flying away.

A nearby couple, who EGLE noted enjoy coming to watch the eagles attack other birds, confirmed to the agency that they saw the confrontation, although they were surprised to find out the eagle took down a drone.

King and the couple both reported that, as far as they could tell, the bird came out of the attack unscathed.

EGLE suspects the eagle was either protecting its territory or looking for a quick snack. It pulled the drone flight records to offer a glimpse of the device’s final moments:

The eagle strike occurred 7:39.7 into the flight roughly four-tenths of a mile from King and 162 feet above the water

Its speed instantly dropped from 22 mph to 10. Within a half-second the flight record shows the beginning of downward spiral along with “excessive spinning” warnings

In the next 3.5 seconds the drone sent 27 warning notifications including one indicating a propeller had been torn off

Gaining momentum as it fell, its last communication came at 34 feet above the water, falling at 30 feet per second, or 20.4 mph.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.