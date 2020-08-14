Advertisement

Eagle v. EGLE: Bald eagle attacks and destroys EGLE drone

The attack happened over Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Bald Eagle survey results are in for 2020 from Georgia DNR
Bald Eagle survey results are in for 2020 from Georgia DNR(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WMTV) - In a battle between a bald eagle and an EGLE drone, the $950 machine didn’t stand a chance. The bird of prey apparently made short work of the drone when they squared off over the Upper Peninsula and the man-made flier was sesnt crashing into Lake Michigan.

The Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (or, EGLE) said the attack happened late last month near Escanaba, Michigan. The drone had just wrapped up a mapping survey when its pilot, Hunter King, hit the command for the drone to return to him.

En route, though, King said he saw the drone, now flying on autopilot, start twirling furiously, “like a bad rollercoaster ride.” By the time King looked up, the attack was over, the drone was gone, and the eagle was triumphantly flying away.

A nearby couple, who EGLE noted enjoy coming to watch the eagles attack other birds, confirmed to the agency that they saw the confrontation, although they were surprised to find out the eagle took down a drone.

King and the couple both reported that, as far as they could tell, the bird came out of the attack unscathed.

EGLE suspects the eagle was either protecting its territory or looking for a quick snack. It pulled the drone flight records to offer a glimpse of the device’s final moments:

  • The eagle strike occurred 7:39.7 into the flight roughly four-tenths of a mile from King and 162 feet above the water
  • Its speed instantly dropped from 22 mph to 10. Within a half-second the flight record shows the beginning of downward spiral along with “excessive spinning” warnings
  • In the next 3.5 seconds the drone sent 27 warning notifications including one indicating a propeller had been torn off
  • Gaining momentum as it fell, its last communication came at 34 feet above the water, falling at 30 feet per second, or 20.4 mph.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW doctors warn against large gatherings outside

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
UW Health doctors say you should avoid parties and concerts, even if they're held outside

Local

Dane Co. employees will get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane County board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for the county.

Politics

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh.

Local

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Foxconn in August 2018 committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie woman sews masks to show smiles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A woman from Sun Prairie is sewing face masks with plastic windows so you can see the wearer's mouth.

News

Food Truck Fridays to start at Alliant Energy Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Several different food trucks will be showcased on Willow Island starting August 14.

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

MMSD committee seeks new school safety recommendations

Updated: 11 hours ago
The committee was formed after the MMSD Board voted to remove SROs from Madison high schools.

Crime

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to vandalizing synagogue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin says 22-year-old Yousef Barasneh of Oak Creek pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal civil rights charge. According to court documents, Barasneh was part of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist group known as “The Base.”

News

Person thrown from vehicle in Monroe Co. rollover crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a bystander helped to put the fire out. Officers found the driver and only occupant with life threatening injuries outside of the damaged blue 1999 Ford Explorer.