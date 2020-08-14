FDA investigation identifies multiple U.S farms connected to Fresh Express salad recall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a Friday news release, a FDA investigation connected several U.S farms to the outbreak of Cyclospora tracing back to Fresh Express Salads.

According to the FDA, the farms may have provided product used in the Fresh Express salads that were recalled.

In a Florida investigation, the FDA analyzed water samples from a canal located west of Port St. Lucie, Florida. The samples collected tested positive for Cyclospora cayetanensis.

The FDA says they are unable to determine if the Cyclospora detected in the canal is a genetic match to the clinical cases involved in the outbreak, therefore, there is not enough evidence to determine the cause. Nonetheless, the progress of the investigation offers more information for future preventive measures.

The FDA says they are working with the state of Florida and the local water district to try to determine the source and impact of Cyclospora in the canal.

According to the news release, as of Aug. 14, 2020, the CDC is reporting a total of 690 cases across 13 states.

A full update of the investigation can be found here.

