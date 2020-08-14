Advertisement

Food Truck Fridays to start at Alliant Energy Center

Several different food trucks will be showcased on Willow Island starting August 14
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting this Friday, you’ll see several food trucks ready to serve on Willow Island.

The Alliant Energy Center is collaborating with food trucks and carts across Dane County for the weekly event, starting August 14. Every Friday starting then until October 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to walk-up, order, and take-home some food from local businesses.

The first Food Truck Friday is set to have Pancho’s Tacos, Taiwan Little Eats, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, JD’s of Wisconsin, and Happy Kitchen Inc.

“We started Food Truck Fridays as a way to bring the neighborhood together and support the many mobile restaurants of Dane County,” said Brent Kyzer-McHenry, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Center. “Willow Island is a perfect location to allow social distancing and allows quick, easy in-and-out access.”

Attendees can enter through the Rimrock Road entrance, park in front the Coliseum, and walk the short distance to Willow Island. A full schedule of the different food trucks every week can be found here.

