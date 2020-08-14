Madison CEO donates $10K to pay for 11yo shooting victim’s funeral

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CEO of a Madison-based recruiting firm has donated $10,000 to help pay the funeral expenses for Anisa Scott, the little girl who died Thursday after being shot while riding in a car two days earlier.

According to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co., Concero CEO Amy Arenz reached out to the agency and offered the donation “so Anisa will have the home going celebration she deserves.”

“On behalf of the Rios/Scott family they would like to thank Amy Arenz for her generosity and the family is also thankful for the support the community is providing as well,” BGCDC wrote on its Facebook page.

The agency added anyone who would like to send condolences to the family can mail them to 1818 W. Beltline Ave., Madison, WI, c/o Ashley Rios.

Boys & Girls Clubs have been asked by the Rios/Scott family to help make funeral arrangements for Anisa Scott. Today Amy... Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County on Friday, August 14, 2020

Scott was badly injured Tuesday when someone started firing at the vehicle she was riding in. She was rushed into surgery that day and was then placed into a medically-induced coma. On Wednesday night, her family announced she would be taken off life-support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

On Thursday, Madison Police Dept. confirmed the passing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and it is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

