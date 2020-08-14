Advertisement

MMSD committee seeks new school safety recommendations

The committee was formed after the MMSD board voted to remove SROs from Madison high schools.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before this year, School Resource Officer (SROs) played a big part in safety in some Madison schools. However, in July, the Madison Common Council finalized the decision to pull them out of four Madison high schools.

The Common Council decision came almost a month after the Madison Metropolitan School District Board voted to remove SROs.

On Thursday, the district’s Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee met for the first time. The committee is tasked with coming up with new ways to handle security once schools reopen.

The meeting focused on introducing the members and laying out the goals for the next few months.

“I’m pretty psyched to be a part of this team to really think about the quality of safety,” said Vera Naputi, a parent and East High School teacher.

This committee took shape after the MMSD board voted to remove SROs from Madison high schools.

“They were a value in our schools. But I also understood the harm of law enforcement in our young people today and in the historical trauma and damage of law enforcement in general,” said committee co-chair and MMSD board president Gloria Reyes.

Reyes said it will take a collaborative effort to make lasting change. The committee is made up of parents, teachers and members of community organizations.

“We brought together people who are going to be, who are directly impacted," Reyes explained.

Reyes also said she wants to preserve parts of the SRO program that were successful, especially among students of color.

“It involves having people who look like them in our hallways, who they can relate to, who they respect out in our community,” she said.

The committee will also work to redefine the relationship with Madison police.

“We will be working closely with them to establish our guidelines and protocols,” Reyes explained.

Reyes said her immediate concern is the budget. The committee has to find ways to use funds that would go toward paying SROs.

“It’s the defining what our relationship looks like and reimagining what public safety looks like in our schools,” Reyes described.

Naputi added that she is looking forward to the committee “helping our students find a sense of belonging in our schools.”

The committee aims to give recommendations to the MMSD board in October, but Reyes said she hopes to continue this work into the winter months.

Many of the committee’s recommendations will focus on when schools reopen. MMSD plans to start fall classes with only virtual learning, but Reyes said the committee also wants to keep students safe outside school buildings.

The committee’s next meeting will be on August 27.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MMSD committee seeks new school safety recommendations

Updated: 1 hour ago
The committee was formed after the MMSD Board voted to remove SROs from Madison high schools.

Crime

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to vandalizing synagogue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin says 22-year-old Yousef Barasneh of Oak Creek pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal civil rights charge. According to court documents, Barasneh was part of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist group known as “The Base.”

News

Person thrown from vehicle in Monroe Co. rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a bystander helped to put the fire out. Officers found the driver and only occupant with life threatening injuries outside of the damaged blue 1999 Ford Explorer.

Latest News

Crime

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy witnessed a vehicle driving various speeds and veering across the center line of U.S Highway 51. The deputy was able to pull over the driver, identified as 40-year-old Anton Coytex May.

Local

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to perform two “Concerts on the Square”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) will host two “Concerts on the Square” at Breese Stevens Field, where they’ll broadcast the performance free. The concerts are set to take place Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. According to a news release, WCO will allow a maximum of 25 people at Breese, but the primary focus will be on broadcasting the performance to create a “concert-like” experience for viewers and listeners.

News

Traffic shifts, ramp closures on I-39/90 for expansion work in Janesville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Beginning next Wednesday, Aug. 19., I-39/90 will experience traffic shifts and ramp closures to allow for continued expansion work. According to a news release, southbound traffic will shift onto new northbound concrete pavement between the Milton Avenue and Humes Road interchanges (Exit 171 A-B).

Crime

MPD: Rollover crash following attempted traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say shortly after they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation, they were called to a scene where the vehicle rolled over and crashed. According to a MPD incident report, officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a speed violation at Packers and Commercial. As soon as they turned on their lights, the vehicle sped away.

News

YMCA launches child care program for virtual learners

Updated: 5 hours ago

Economy

Madison’s mayor addresses recent violence, economic hardships and the pandemic in video address

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Facing a $20 million dollar budget shortfall in 2021, Rhodes-Conway said they are making violence prevention and public health a top priority. She also urged anyone with input on what should be included in the budget to contact her office or alder.