Advertisement

MPD: Madison Metro driver pepper sprayed by angry rider

The rider was upset a man in a wheelchair was allowed to board from the front of the bus, police say
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Metro driver was pepper sprayed in the face Thursday night during a dispute over how a man in a wheelchair was allowed to get onto the bus, according to Madison Police Dept.

In the department’s incident report, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained a rider was upset that a handicapped individual was permitted to board from the front of the bus after he had been told to use the rear door.

As part of its ongoing policies in response to COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Metro has been requiring all passengers to board through the back door, except for those who need to use the ramp.

After spraying the driver twice in the face, the suspect took off on foot, DeSpain said.

He was described as a Black man, around 50 years old, wearing a beige coat over a white shirt and brown shorts.

Anybody with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 708-266-6014 or to go online to P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A two-year-old child was riding in an overturned vehicle that had crashed Thursday as the driver fled from a potential traffic stop near downtown Madison, police reported.

Crime

Madison CEO donates $10K to pay for 11yo shooting victim’s funeral

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The CEO of a Madison-based recruiting firm has donated $10,000 to help pay the funeral expenses for the little girl who died Thursday after being shot while riding in a car two days earlier.

Local

WIAA opens door to playing fall sports in the spring

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The WIAA has signed off on another way for high schools and their conferences to cancel their fall seasons, yet still give student-athletes a chance to play later in the year.

News

UW doctors warn against large gatherings outside

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
UW Health doctors say you should avoid parties and concerts, even if they're held outside

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. employees will get Juneteenth as paid holiday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane County board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for the county.

Politics

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh.

Drones

Eagle v. EGLE: Bald eagle attacks and destroys EGLE drone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The bird of prey apparently made short work of the drone as it flew over the Upper Peninsula and sent it crashing into Lake Michigan.

Local

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Foxconn in August 2018 committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

News

Sun Prairie woman sews masks to show smiles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A woman from Sun Prairie is sewing face masks with plastic windows so you can see the wearer's mouth.

News

Food Truck Fridays to start at Alliant Energy Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Several different food trucks will be showcased on Willow Island starting August 14.