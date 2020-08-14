Person thrown from vehicle in Monroe Co. rollover crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an incident where a person was thrown from their vehicle during a rollover crash.

According to a news release, the crash occurred on Gondola Road near Grumann Drive in the Tomah Township. Shortly after the crash, the vehicle allegedly started on fire.

Authorities say a bystander helped to put the fire out. Officers found the driver and only occupant with life threatening injuries outside of the damaged blue 1999 Ford Explorer.

The crash remains under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later time.

