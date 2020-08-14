Red Cross readying to help 20 people after residential fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex drove 20 people, including 11 children from their homes, according to the American Red Cross.

A spokesperson for the agency told NBC15 News they are preparing to help all of them if need be with emergency assistance and other resources.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at an eight-unit building on Allied Drive.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured. The Red Cross said the residents will at least be temporarily displaced.

