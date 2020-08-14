Advertisement

Red Cross readying to help 20 people after residential fire

A fire at an apartment complex on Allied Drive displaced up to 20 people.
A fire at an apartment complex on Allied Drive displaced up to 20 people.(Submitted by Scott Ross)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex drove 20 people, including 11 children from their homes, according to the American Red Cross.

A spokesperson for the agency told NBC15 News they are preparing to help all of them if need be with emergency assistance and other resources.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at an eight-unit building on Allied Drive.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured. The Red Cross said the residents will at least be temporarily displaced.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FDA investigation identifies multiple U.S farms connected to Fresh Express salad recall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the FDA, the farms may have provided product used in the Fresh Express salads that were recalled. In a Florida investigation, the FDA analyzed water samples from canal, located west of Port St. Lucie, Florida. The samples collected tested positive for Cyclospora cayetanensis.

local

New concerns arise for businesses crafting reopening plans after Epic changes course

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Boys & Girls Club CEO encourages elected officials to revisit violence prevention plan amid uptick in violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson encouraged local leaders to revisit a violence prevention plan to address the recent uptick in violence in Madison. According to a Friday news release, the City of Madison voted to unanimously support the 15-point plan back in 2016.

Coronavirus

New concerns arise for businesses crafting reopening plans after Epic changes course

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
“Now there seems to be this question about what does it mean to reopen?"

Latest News

Crime

2 arrested in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department has announced two arrests of a suspect in the killing of Anisa Scott, who was shot while riding in a car.

Crime

Bergstrom Cadillac of Madison struck by bullet overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A manager from Bergstrom Cadillac called police Friday morning after employees found a bullet had struck the building, damaging a window and some ductwork.

Politics

Vice-President Mike Pence to visit Walworth Co. next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice-President Mike Pence will head to Walworth County next Wednesday, his office announced Friday.

Local

Epic Systems announces epic shakeup for four departments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Four divisions will be consolidated into one.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Coronavirus

Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported as percent-positive pushes 10%

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The agency’s latest numbers show 1,021 new, confirmed cases were reported Friday, despite the total number of tests tallied went down.