Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Rock Co. Sheriff’s office says they arrested a man for his fourth OWI on Thursday.

According to a news release, a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy witnessed a vehicle driving various speeds and veering across the center line of U.S Highway 51. The deputy was able to pull over the driver, identified as 40-year-old Anton Coytex May.

May was allegedly displaying signs of impairment, and admitted he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel. The deputy conducted field sobriety tests and observed enough clues to arrest May.

May was taken to the Rock County Jail and is set for a court appearance on Thursday, Aug. 13.

