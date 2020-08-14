Advertisement

Sauk Co. Health Dept. warns about COVID-19 exposure at Reedsburg district-wide registration event

The school district stated all parents, teachers, and staff who may have been affected have been notified.
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Someone who attended a district-wide registration event for the Reedsburg School District on Tuesday has since tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sauk Co. Health Dept.

The individual attended the 9:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. registration session on Tuesday, August 11, health officials said. They explained that the person was not showing symptoms at the time, but may have been infectious, adding that the risk of potential exposure was low.

“Sauk County Public Health and the School District of Reedsburg have been working closely together to respond to this potential exposure and to strengthen existing preventive measures,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said.

The Health Dept. is urging anyone who attended the event to monitor themselves for symptoms, like headache, fatigue, cough, fever, or a loss of taste or smell, and notify their healthcare provider if they do start experiencing them. More information about symptoms is available here.

The school district stated all parents, teachers, and staff who may have been affected have been notified.

