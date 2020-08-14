Sun Prairie woman sews masks to show smiles

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Renee Dorsey is busy these days, hand sewing dozens of face masks in her Sun Prairie home. However, Dorsey’s masks are unique in that she sews masks that have clear plastic windows on the front that reveal the wearer’s mouth.

Dorsey said the idea initially came from her father, who asked her if she could make him this kind of mask.

“He is deaf in one ear and he wears a hearing aid, and on a recent trip to his audiologist, she told him he may not know it, but he does read lips,” she said. “She said there was a need for a mask that you would be able to see the lips for those who are hearing impaired.”

After finding a pattern online and hand sewing the mask, which has a clear piece of plastic covering the mouth, Dorsey decided to offer the masks to the Sun Prairie community. Soon, she said the orders were flowing in.

“I knew that there would be a need for the teachers especially that they be able to communicate better with the kids,” she said. “If the child was in speech therapy, they need to be able to see the teacher’s teeth and lips and how sounds are formed so they can mimic that.”

Dorsey said a lot of requests have come from teachers of young students and day cares who are heading back to the classroom.

“With little ones, they’re in kindergarten or first grade or they’re just going into the school and everybody’s in a mask and everybody’s sitting six feet apart, they need to have some comfort,” she said. “If they can see a teacher smile through a mask, then that puts them at ease. "

Dorsey’s seen first hand how these kinds of masks can make a difference. She said seeing someone’s mouth can help some students who have learning disabilities or need to see facial expressions to aid in comprehension. Dorsey said being able to see someone’s face helps her son, who has an executive learning disability.

Dorsey said so far she’s received 180 orders for masks. She’s made about 50 so far, sometimes with the help of her son, daughter, and husband. She still has about 130 left to make and send out. She said each mask takes about 45 minutes to hand sew.

“It’s just a little bit that I can contribute to the community, there is a need for these masks, I’ve seen that in the amount of orders that I’ve had,” she said.

If you want to order or learn more, you can head to Dorsey’s website.

