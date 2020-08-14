Advertisement

Sun Prairie woman sews masks to show smiles

Renee Dorsey got the idea from her father, who is hearing impaired
Renee Dorsey sews masks with a plastic window over the mouth.
Renee Dorsey sews masks with a plastic window over the mouth.(NBC15)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Renee Dorsey is busy these days, hand sewing dozens of face masks in her Sun Prairie home. However, Dorsey’s masks are unique in that she sews masks that have clear plastic windows on the front that reveal the wearer’s mouth.

Dorsey said the idea initially came from her father, who asked her if she could make him this kind of mask.

“He is deaf in one ear and he wears a hearing aid, and on a recent trip to his audiologist, she told him he may not know it, but he does read lips,” she said. “She said there was a need for a mask that you would be able to see the lips for those who are hearing impaired.”

After finding a pattern online and hand sewing the mask, which has a clear piece of plastic covering the mouth, Dorsey decided to offer the masks to the Sun Prairie community. Soon, she said the orders were flowing in.

“I knew that there would be a need for the teachers especially that they be able to communicate better with the kids,” she said. “If the child was in speech therapy, they need to be able to see the teacher’s teeth and lips and how sounds are formed so they can mimic that.”

Dorsey said a lot of requests have come from teachers of young students and day cares who are heading back to the classroom.

“With little ones, they’re in kindergarten or first grade or they’re just going into the school and everybody’s in a mask and everybody’s sitting six feet apart, they need to have some comfort,” she said. “If they can see a teacher smile through a mask, then that puts them at ease. "

Dorsey’s seen first hand how these kinds of masks can make a difference. She said seeing someone’s mouth can help some students who have learning disabilities or need to see facial expressions to aid in comprehension. Dorsey said being able to see someone’s face helps her son, who has an executive learning disability.

Dorsey said so far she’s received 180 orders for masks. She’s made about 50 so far, sometimes with the help of her son, daughter, and husband. She still has about 130 left to make and send out. She said each mask takes about 45 minutes to hand sew.

“It’s just a little bit that I can contribute to the community, there is a need for these masks, I’ve seen that in the amount of orders that I’ve had,” she said.

If you want to order or learn more, you can head to Dorsey’s website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Foxconn in August 2018 committed $100 million to the university to help fund an engineering building and for company-related research.

News

Food Truck Fridays to start at Alliant Energy Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allie Purser
Several different food trucks will be showcased on Willow Island starting August 14.

News

Kindergarten Redshirting: The tough decisions local families are having to make this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

MMSD committee seeks new school safety recommendations

Updated: 10 hours ago
The committee was formed after the MMSD Board voted to remove SROs from Madison high schools.

Latest News

Crime

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to vandalizing synagogue

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin says 22-year-old Yousef Barasneh of Oak Creek pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal civil rights charge. According to court documents, Barasneh was part of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist group known as “The Base.”

News

Person thrown from vehicle in Monroe Co. rollover crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a bystander helped to put the fire out. Officers found the driver and only occupant with life threatening injuries outside of the damaged blue 1999 Ford Explorer.

Crime

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to a news release, a Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy witnessed a vehicle driving various speeds and veering across the center line of U.S Highway 51. The deputy was able to pull over the driver, identified as 40-year-old Anton Coytex May.

Local

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to perform two “Concerts on the Square”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) will host two “Concerts on the Square” at Breese Stevens Field, where they’ll broadcast the performance free. The concerts are set to take place Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. According to a news release, WCO will allow a maximum of 25 people at Breese, but the primary focus will be on broadcasting the performance to create a “concert-like” experience for viewers and listeners.

News

Traffic shifts, ramp closures on I-39/90 for expansion work in Janesville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Beginning next Wednesday, Aug. 19., I-39/90 will experience traffic shifts and ramp closures to allow for continued expansion work. According to a news release, southbound traffic will shift onto new northbound concrete pavement between the Milton Avenue and Humes Road interchanges (Exit 171 A-B).

Crime

MPD: Rollover crash following attempted traffic stop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say shortly after they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speed violation, they were called to a scene where the vehicle rolled over and crashed. According to a MPD incident report, officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a speed violation at Packers and Commercial. As soon as they turned on their lights, the vehicle sped away.