Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-year-old child was riding in an overturned vehicle that had crashed Thursday as the driver fled from a potential traffic stop near downtown Madison, police reported.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the toddler appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver, whose name was not released, suffered an arm injury and was transported as well.

MPD’s incident report indicates its officers spotted the vehicle speeding and tried pulling it over near the Packers and Commercial intersection. Officers said the driver accelerated as soon as they turned on their lights, so they didn’t pursue the car.

Soon afterwards, police received reports that a speeding car collided with another vehicle at the E. Johnson St., and Sixth St. intersection and flipped over. Investigators noted the driver of the other vehicle involved in that crash was not injured.

MPD added its investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

