Traffic shifts, ramp closures on I-39/90 for expansion work in Janesville

Southbound traffic will shift onto new northbound concrete pavement between the Milton Avenue and Humes Road interchanges
Source: MGN Online
Source: MGN Online(KGNS)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning next Wednesday, Aug. 19., I-39/90 will experience traffic shifts and ramp closures to allow for continued expansion work.

According to a news release, southbound traffic will shift onto new northbound concrete pavement between the Milton Avenue and Humes Road interchanges (Exit 171 A-B).

The following are listed as short and long-term ramp closures planned at the interchanges:

  • US 14 ramp to I-39/90 southbound closed from 5 a.m. Aug. 17 to 5 a.m. Aug. 19 Detour: WIS 26/Milton Avenue ramp to the southbound Interstate
  • I-39/90 southbound ramp to US 14 (Exit 171B) closed from 5 a.m. Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Aug. 26 Detour: Janesville traffic must exit at Exit 171A (WIS 26)
  • WIS 26/Milton Avenue to I-39/90 southbound closed from 5 a.m. Aug. 19 to late August 2021. Detour: US 14/Humes Road to the southbound Interstate

The news release indicates that I-39/90 will remain open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. However, single lane closures will occur on the Interstate on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

